https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/26/Beijing residents queue for tests

China’s capital Beijing is implementing mass testing and shutting down entry to neighbourhoods because it seeks to include a brand new COVID-19 outbreak.

Announcement of the testing had sparked panic shopping for within the metropolis of 21 million on Monday, however the scenario appeared to calm on Tuesday with public transport largely maintaining to regular schedules and roads full of commuters.

Fears of complete lockdown have been fed by the scenario within the southern enterprise hub of Shanghai, the place 25 million residents have solely steadily been allowed to go away their properties after three weeks of confinement.

Shanghai has buckled below strict lockdown circumstances which have pushed residents to band collectively to get meals delivered by means of group shopping for.