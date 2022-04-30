https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/30/Hundreds evacuated to Kharkiv from nearby village

Hundreds of individuals have been arriving within the Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv after being evacuated from the close by village of Ruska Lozova.

The village had been beneath Russian occupation for greater than a month.

Almost half the village escaped in buses, in shrapnel-damaged automobiles or on foot, after fierce battles noticed Russian troops pushed again and Ukraine take full management of the village, in keeping with the Kharkiv regional governor.

Upon arrival to Kharkiv, lower than 20 kilometres (12 miles) away, those that fled described the dire situations they confronted.

“We were hiding in the basement, it was horrific. The basement was shaking from the explosions, we were screaming, we were crying and we were praying to God,” mentioned resident Ludmila Bocharnikova.

Getting a full image of the unfolding battle within the east has been tough as a result of airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extraordinarily harmful for reporters to maneuver round.

Both Ukraine and the Moscow-backed rebels combating within the east even have launched tight restrictions on reporting from the fight zone.