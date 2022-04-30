https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/30/Massive tornado sweeps over Andover, Kansas

A big harmful twister swept by way of an space close to town of Wichita in Kansas, inflicting injury to as many as 100 buildings, in accordance with media studies.

The worst-affected space was reportedly the city of Andover east of Wichita.

The chief of the Wichita Fire Brigade was quoted in information studies as saying that 12 individuals had suffered minor accidents on account of the twister and that some individuals needed to be rescued from their houses.

The twister hit as a number of states within the US Midwest have been beneath extreme thunderstorm warnings.