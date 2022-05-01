https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/01/Annual commemoration of the dead in Ukraine

People throughout Ukraine are visiting cemeteries to recollect the lifeless. Ukraine marks the commemoration day per week after Easter.

This 12 months has been particularly poignant.

Thousands of individuals fell sufferer of the Russian invasion.

In Irpin, a metropolis on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv, there are dozens of recent graves.

Civilians and army killed when Russian troops superior on the town are buried on the native cemetery.

Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia’s departing forces of committing battle crimes and abandoning devastating scenes in Irpin and different cities surrounding Kyiv.