https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/01/Police detain May Day protesters in Istanbul

Riot police in Istanbul detained at the very least 25 protesters making an attempt to achieve Taksim sq. for May 1st International Labour Day celebrations.

Security forces tried to dam press members from recording footage of the arrests and encircled protesters to quickly detain them.

Taksim Square holds a particular place for labour unions and political teams in Turkey celebrating May 1st, because it was the location of an armed assault that led to the dying of 34 labour protesters in 1977 and mass anti-government Gezi Park protests in 2013.

Access to town centre is often blocked off by the police, permitting solely small wreath-laying ceremonies to commemorate Labour day.