https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/01/Real Madrid celebrate 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid rejoice their thirty fifth Spanish league title with their followers by taking a bus across the Cibeles fountain in Madrid. Real Madrid secured a thirty fifth La Liga title with a 4-0 residence win over Espanyol as Carlo Ancelotti turned the primary coach to win all 5 main European leagues.

Thousands attended the Carnival champions parade in Rio de Janeiro to see the six finest samba colleges at this yr’s occasion carry out. Carnival 2022 closed out with a parade from the samba colleges that received prizes for costumes, presentation and music throughout this yr’s occasion within the Sambadrome.

Acadêmicos do Grande Rio samba college, from the neighbouring metropolis of Duque de Caxias, received the 2022 Rio de Janeiro Carnival title. It’s the primary title ever for the varsity which has been within the prime tier group of Rio’s Carnival for nearly 30 years.

Without the stress of the judges, the champions parade is a extra relaxed occasion the place samba college members purely benefit from the social gathering as the group cheers for the newly elected champion.