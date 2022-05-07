https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/07/Emmanuel Macron inaugurated for second term as French president

French President Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated for a second time period throughout a ceremony on the Elysée presidential palace.

Macron was reelected for 5 years on April 24 in an election runoff that noticed him win over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

About 500 company had been on the ceremony, the place the president of the Constitutional Council learn out the outcomes of the election.

Macron was given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest distinction, earlier than making a speech. Emmanuel Macron “vows” to “leave a more liveable planet and a stronger France”, throughout his inaugural speech on the Elysee Palace for his second five-year time period.

He then went to the gardens of the Elysee palace and listened to 21 cannon pictures being fired from the Invalides plaza to mark the occasion, according to the custom.

Troops current on the ceremony included a part of the crew of the Monge, France’s second-biggest army ship which central factor of France’s nuclear dissuasion.

The image could be seen as a present of power at occasions when France is deeply concerned in efforts to cease Russia’s struggle towards Ukraine, together with through sending truck-mounted cannons and different heavy weapons.

Macron’s second time period will formally begin on May 14.