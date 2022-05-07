https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/07/Europe Day: The EU opens its doors to the public

The European Union’s establishments opened to the general public forward of Europe Day on 9 May.

Visitors have been allowed to attend the open day for the primary time in two years as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Every yr, Europe Day celebrates the achievements of Europe and the signing of the Schuman Declaration on 9 May 1950, which aimed to safe long-term peace in post-war Europe.

This yr, the Ukrainian flag flew alongside the EU flag in Brussels as an emblem of solidarity with Ukraine because it battles a Russian invasion.