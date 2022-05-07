https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/07/Suspected gas leak may have caused explosion in Cuba

Twenty-two individuals, together with a toddler, have been killed after a strong explosion apparently attributable to a pure gasoline leak that blew away outer partitions from a luxurious resort within the coronary heart of Cuba’s capital.

No vacationers have been staying at Havana’s 96-room Hotel Saratoga as a result of it was present process renovations and was to reopen on May 10.

“It has not been a bomb or an attack. It is a tragic accident,” President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who visited the location, stated in a tweet.

Police cordoned off the realm as firefighters and rescue employees toiled contained in the wreckage of the resort, which is about 110 yards (100 meters) from Cuba’s Capitol constructing.

The Health Ministry stated the variety of injured may rise because the search continues for individuals who could also be trapped within the rubble of the nineteenth century construction within the Old Havana neighbourhood of the town.