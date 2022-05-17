https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/17/Azerbaijan: Shusha welcomes the 5th International Folklore Festival

On Thursday, May 12, the fifth International Folklore Festival, additionally referred to as ‘Kharibulbul’, kicked off in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

Organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, it is being attended by musicians and dance teams from totally different nations, in addition to people teams from totally different areas of Azerbaijan.

The occasion is held in May in the course of the flowering of ‘kharibulbul’ (Ophrys caucasica), often known as the “official flower” of the Karabakh area in response to native media.