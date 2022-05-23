https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/23/The new face of gardening takes place at the Chelsea Flower Show

With London’s Chelsea Flower present opening to the general public on Tuesday 24 May, Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee is marked with a particular ‘floral portrait’ made utilizing her favorite flower: lily of the valley.

The themes of sustainability and psychological well being are additionally on show. Designer John Warland has created an ‘Ice Garden’ with a towering block of melting ice at its centre, containing crops germinated from seeds found in melting Arctic permafrost. Elsewhwere, Jason Williams, often called the ‘Cloud Gardener’ for his work on balcony gardens, hopes to encourage others to take up gardening as an support for his or her psychological well being.

It was unclear whether or not the Queen, aged 96, would attend this yr’s gardening occasion however she arrived on the present shortly earlier than 6pm. She was pushed across the venue in a buggy.

The Queen smiled on the crowd and regarded nice.