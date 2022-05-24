https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/24/Three months of war, Kyiv residents commemorate victims

As Ukraine marks three months because the begin of the Russian invasion, residents in capital Kyiv have commemorated those that have been misplaced because the begin of the battle.

An enormous queue fashioned outdoors the put up workplace within the metropolis when particular anti-war postage stamps and postcards went on sale.

Hundreds of individuals gathered to purchase stamps and postcards depicting an Ukrainian soldier placing up a center finger gesture to a Russian warship.

A garden in a sq. within the capital has been strewn with small Ukrainian flags, put out in tribute to those that have misplaced their lives because the preventing broke out on February 24.

A monument shows the message “Ukrainians killed by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin” with the quantity 7,463 written under.

Since Russia’s withdrawal from round Kyiv because it targeted its struggle within the east of Ukraine, life has seemingly returned to the streets of the capital with some out strolling across the metropolis and having fun with good climate.