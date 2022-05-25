https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/25/Royal family reunite with Harry and Meghan – in wax

The U.Okay. royal household has reunited with Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan – a minimum of in wax.

Madame Tussauds has given the royal figures a makeover for the Queen’s upcoming platinum jubilee, marking seventy years on the throne.

The determine of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is wearing an emerald Jenny Packham robe worn by the duchess twice to royal capabilities: a state go to to Pakistan in 2019 and The Royal Variety Show in 2021.

Meghan Markle’s determine is dressed within the pink, caped Safiyaa robe worn on certainly one of her final royal engagements on the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London in March 2020.

The queen’s determine is the twenty third of 24 created of the monarch by Madame Tussauds London all through her seventy-year reign. The waxwork is wearing a recreation of the white and silver lace costume worn within the official Diamond Jubilee portrait pictures and coated in 53,000 Swarovski parts, with a blue silk sash and The Queen’s Garter Badge. A duplicate of the diamond and pearl George IV State Diadem completes the look.

The royal figures are on present at Madame Tussauds for 2 weeks from 27 May as a part of the attraction’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to the U.Okay. to participate within the real-life celebrations.