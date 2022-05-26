https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/26/Spectacular rooftop walk bridge over Rotterdam is opened to visitors

In the town of Rotterdam, Netherlands, a short lived bridge constructed between two roofs has opened to guests as a part of the “Open Roof Days” occasion, which shall be held for the sixth time this yr by the Rotterdamse Dakendagen Foundation.

A month of spectacular sights in Rotterdam will happen from 26. May to 24. June 2022: experiencing how rooftops can contribute to a greater future for cities.

Within the scope of the occasion, the guests have the chance to climb 144 stair steps to look at the skyline.

Visitors are taught about sturdiness and sustainability prospects of the roofs.

The bridge measures 29.5 metres excessive, 600 metres lengthy and a couple of metres vast.

It might be visited till 24. June 2022.

The flat roofs of roughly 35 buildings within the metropolis middle shall be saved open for the general public to go to between 3 and 5 June 2022.

Rotterdam options over 18 km2 of roofscape, principally unused.

While the stroll takes guests to nice heights, admission costs shall be low: adults pay a small quantity and kids will go to without cost.