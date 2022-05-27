https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/27/Record-breaking gathering of “vampires” in England

A complete of 1,369 individuals dressed as vampires collect within the grounds of Whitby Abbey in England’s North Yorkshire, to set a brand new world report for the most important gathering of individuals dressed because the ghoulish character, breaking the earlier report of 1,039 set in 2011. The occasion was organised by English Heritage, a charity that maintains historic buildings and commemorates well-known residents, to mark 125 years since Bram Stoker’s Dracula, impressed by the seaside city, was revealed in 1897.