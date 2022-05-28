https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/28/Celebrity canines get teeth into awards at film festival

Brittany, the gray poodle, is likely one of the first huge winners at this 12 months’s Cannes Film Festival.

The canine, who stars as Beast in “War Pony,” has been handed the Palm Dog award on the seashore occasion within the South of France.

In true celebrity model, Britt (as she’s additionally identified) was unable to attend the ceremony and as a substitute a stand-in posed on stage with the Palm Dog profitable collar.

“War Pony,” directed by Kiley Keough and Gina Gammell, follows two boys rising up on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

It premiered on the Cannes Film Festival within the Un Certain Regard part.

More prizes can be given out to filmmakers and stars on the closing evening of the occasion – Saturday 28 May.