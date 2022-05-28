https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/28/King Felipe attends the military parade for Armed Forces Day

This 12 months, Spain’s largest navy celebration is again in its largest model with a parade presided over by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, accompanied by the Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles; the Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral General Teodoro Esteban López Calderón; the President of Aragón, Javier Lambán; the Mayor of Huesca, Luis Felipe; and varied civilian and navy authorities.

Huesca hosted the navy parade two years later than initially deliberate on account of the pandemic, which pressured the Armed Forces Day to be decreased to austere navy occasions in Madrid in its 2020 and 2021 editions.

More than 3,200 navy members, 154 automobiles and 69 plane paraded by means of the centre of Huesca for Armed Forces Day.