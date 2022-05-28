https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/28/Thousands attend NRA Convention

Thousands of NRA members attended the annual NRA Convention in Houston on Friday and Saturday, regardless of the mass taking pictures bloodbath at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, simply three days earlier than.

The conference was final held in 2019.

While some audio system, like Governor Greg Abbott, pulled out of the conference, others, similar to Senator Ted Cruz, attended.

Speakers like Cruz denounced the mass taking pictures in Uvalde, however insisted that proscribing firearms isn’t the reply. Many members agree.