https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/29/Jewish nationalists gather to celebrate ahead of the “Jerusalem Day”

Jewish nationalists collect to have fun forward of the “Jerusalem Day” march in Jerusalem. Israel deployed 3,000 police on the day that marks its 1967 seize of east Jerusalem, dwelling of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound positioned on what Jews revere because the Temple Mount.

Palestinians within the West Bank metropolis of Ramallah rally towards Israel’s “flag march” in Jerusalem. The march final 12 months sparked unrest that led the Islamist armed group Hamas to fireplace rockets from the blockaded Gaza Strip, triggering an 11-day warfare.