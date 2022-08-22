Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Set for September 6

Huawei Mate 50 sequence is all set to launch on September 6 in China. Huawei, by way of Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the brand new Mate sequence smartphones in its residence nation on Monday. The upcoming lineup is anticipated to incorporate 4 fashions – Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50e, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS. They might be powered by the Kirin 9000S SoC and will run on the corporate’s newest HarmonyOS 3.0 working system. The Huawei Mate 50 sequence will succeed the Huawei Mate 40 fashions that had been unveiled again in 2020.

The Chinese smartphone model by way of a post on Weibo confirmed the arrival of the Huawei Mate 50 sequence in its residence nation. The flagship sequence might be unveiled on September 6. The put up, nonetheless, doesn’t specify the launch time and precise moniker of the telephones.

Going by the corporate’s observe report, Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50e, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS could break the duvet on the occasion. They might run on HarmonyOS 3.0.

As per past leaks, the Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Huawei Mate 50e, in distinction, is prone to characteristic a Snapdragon 778G SoC. All 4 fashions might sport a 13-megapixel selfie digicam.

The Huawei Mate 50 is tipped to come back with 6.28-inch to six.56-inch OLED show with a full-HD (1,225×2,800 pixels) decision and a 90Hz refresh charge. It is claimed to pack 8GB of RAM and as much as 256GB of onboard storage. A triple rear digicam setup headlined by a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor and 4,400mAh battery with help for 66W quick charging are the opposite anticipated specs of the machine.

The upcoming Huawei Mate 50 Pro and the Huawei Mate 50 RS are anticipated to sport a 6.78-inch or 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,212×2,612 pixels) curved AMOLED show with as much as 120Hz variable refresh charge. They might sport 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and as much as 512GB of onboard storage. They are tipped to incorporate a triple rear digicam setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel IMX800 sensor. They are stated to characteristic a 4,500mAh battery that helps 66W quick charging and wi-fi charging help.

The Huawei Mate 50e is anticipated to characteristic a 6.28-inch to six.56-inch full-HD+ (1,225×2,800 pixels) OLED show with a 90Hz refresh charge. It is anticipated to characteristic 8GB of RAM and as much as 256GB of onboard storage. A 50-megapixel triple rear digicam setup, 4,400mAh battery with 66W quick charging and wi-fi charging help.

The new gadgets will succeed Huawei Mate 40 sequence powered by Huawei’s Kirin 9000 and Kirin 9000E processors. Launched in October 2020, the Huawei Mate 40 telephones had been the model’s final fashions from the Mate lineup.

