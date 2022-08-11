Huge Asteroid 2022 LG4, size of a Blue Whale, heading towards Earth; 4 more are on their way

Asteroid 2022 LG4 (NEO) will move near the Earth immediately on Aug 11, 2022.

Asteroids coming near Earth and whizzing previous have been making the headlines not too long ago. The pattern continued as immediately, a blue whale-sized asteroid, dubbed Asteroid 2022 LG4 (NEO), will reportedly fly previous Earth at 22:01 at a distance of 9.82 million kilometers, equal to 0.07 astronomical items. The asteroid shall be touring at a velocity of 10 kilometers per second. The asteroid 2022 LG4 belongs to Apollo Group or asteroids and was detected on June 02, 2022, in keeping with Sky.org.

The report says that the asteroid 2022 LG4 will make its subsequent shut move to Earth on July 31, 2046 at 3.42 million kilometers.

Not simply this asteroid, there are 4 more room rocks hurtling in the direction of earth that may fly by on August 12 and 13. Check out these asteroids that shall be approaching Earth within the subsequent three days.

Asteroid 2015 FF

On August 12, the asteroid 2015 FF (NEO) as huge as the scale of a home will reportedly fly by the Earth at a velocity of 9 km/s. The space rock shall be at a distance of 4,280,000 kilometers from Earth. The area rock was detected on March 16, 2015 and it’ll make its subsequent close to encounter to Earth on August 19, 2066.

Asteroid 2022 OT1 (NEO)

On August 13, Airplane-sized Asteroid 2022 OT1 (NEO) will make its closest encounter to earth on Aug 13, 2022. The area rock shall be at round 4,760,000 kms from our planet Earth. It is the second greatest asteroid to method our planet this week, with a measurement of 110ft. The asteroid 2022 OT1 was discovered on July 25, 2022 and it’ll make its subsequent shut method on January 31, 2024.

There are just a few more room rocks named Asteroid 2022 OA4 and 2022 PJ1 that may also fly by our planet on August 14 and 16 respectively.