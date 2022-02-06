Huge bank of dead fish spotted off French Atlantic coast

France’s fisheries minister has referred to as for an investigation after a spillage of greater than 100,000 useless fish off the nation’s Atlantic coast, Trend reviews citing BBC News.

Video footage filmed by environmental activists reveals a mass of corpses floating on the ocean floor.

An trade assertion mentioned the Margiris, the world’s second-largest tremendous trawler, had reported a “fishing incident” after its internet broke.

It mentioned the fish had been blue whiting, a species of the cod household.

The misplaced fish can be deducted from the vessel’s quota, the assertion added.

The Sea Shepherd France environmental group filmed the fish on Thursday, saying they lined an space of about 3,000 sq m (32,300 sq ft).

Its head Lamya Essemlali instructed Reuters it needed to “raise awareness among the French public” in regards to the trawler, which it mentioned had been banned from Australian waters and frequented the Bay of Biscay.

Fisheries Minister Annick Girardin tweeted (in French) that she was investigating, and that the pictures had been surprising.

The EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, additionally mentioned he was looking for “exhaustive information and evidence about the case”.

The Pelagic Freezer-Trawler Association issued an announcement saying a internet on the Margiris had ruptured at 05:50 native time (04:50 GMT) on Thursday morning, including that this was a “very rare occurrence”.

“In line with EU law, this has been recorded in the vessel’s log book and reported to the authorities of the vessel’s flag state, Lithuania,” it mentioned.