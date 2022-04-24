Africa
Huge blast at illegal oil refinery in Nigeria kills scores of people, including children
“The fire occurred in an illegal bunkering site situated at the boundary between Rivers State and Imo State,” the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) mentioned in an announcement despatched to CNN on Sunday.
It mentioned the fireplace had led “to the death of men, women and children in the hundreds,” including that the stays of some victims “were burnt beyond recognition.”
According to native media stories, emergency response groups have counted 109 bodies, whereas others stay lacking.
In October final yr, 25 folks, together with youngsters, had been killed in a blast at an unlawful refinery in Rivers State, certainly one of Nigeria’s prime oil producing areas.
Oil theft and artisanal refining of crude oil is a typical apply within the nation’s delta area. The apply entails boiling crude oil to extract gasoline which contributes to the air pollution within the area.
Government figures launched final yr and reported on by Nigerian media discovered that more than 400,000 barrels of crude oil are being misplaced to theft every day.