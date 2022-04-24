Huge blast at illegal oil refinery in Nigeria kills scores of people, including children

“The fire occurred in an illegal bunkering site situated at the boundary between Rivers State and Imo State,” the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) mentioned in an announcement despatched to CNN on Sunday.

It mentioned the fireplace had led “to the death of men, women and children in the hundreds,” including that the stays of some victims “were burnt beyond recognition.”

According to native media stories, emergency response groups have counted 109 bodies , whereas others stay lacking.

In October final yr, 25 folks, together with youngsters, had been killed in a blast at an unlawful refinery in Rivers State, certainly one of Nigeria’s prime oil producing areas.