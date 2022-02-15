Huge change coming to Red Rooster

The common Australian quick meals chain is making a giant transfer to spice issues up a little bit.

There’s nothing extra mouth watering than biting into freshly cooked, crunchy fried rooster and licking the spice off your fingers.

Now, common Australian quick meals restaurant Red Rooster has added a brand new shiny but spicy sauce to it’s signature fried rooster.

The quick meals chain might be serving the brand new spicy Reds Hot Fried rooster nationally from February 23 by way of drive through, dine in, take away and supply.

But keen Australians can get their fingers on the meal that packs a peppery punch from tomorrow in the event that they order by way of Menulog — just for one week.

Last yr, the chain restaurant launched Crunchy Fried Chicken to its longstanding menu and has now determined to show up the warmth and embrace the spicy flavouring.

At the time, Director of Marketing Ashley Hughes mentioned the franchise determined so as to add the fried choice as a part of their transformation to being a model that gives extra “treat and indulgence” meals.

“We’ve been entrenched in being a brand that is mum’s helper with a roast chicken for so long, but we decided we needed to expand our range,” he mentioned.

“We tried hundreds of fried chicken options in the US and then developed our own interpretation to bring to Australia.

“We like to do something that is distinctively us, not be a copycat.

“We don’t have plans to create a bucket full of crispy fried chicken for example.”

Mr Hughes advised NCA NewsWire for a while now clients had requested for extra warmth, noting there was a pattern in direction of spice.

He mentioned the new and spicy model of the Crunchy Fried Chicken was one other instance of the menu and meals innovation that befell at Red Rooster.

“Judging by the response we had to our Crunchy Fried Chicken last year we are pretty certain that Aussies are going to love our spicy version — even more so knowing that our chicken is fresh not frozen and prepared daily.

“It’s a premium offering and you can really taste it in the finished product- after all we are pairing two faves together. We know it works.”