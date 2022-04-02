Huge fire destroys Somaliland market

An enormous fireplace tore via the primary market within the metropolis of Hargeisa in northern Somalia in a single day, injuring about two dozen folks and destroying lots of of companies, officers stated on Saturday.

Images posted on social media confirmed flames and big billowing clouds of smoke within the night time sky over the town, the capital of the breakaway area of Somaliland.

The explanation for the blaze that gutted the sprawling Waheen market – the lifeblood of the town and residential to an estimated 2,000 outlets and stalls – isn’t but identified.

Officials stated it began on Friday night however was largely introduced underneath management by daybreak on Saturday, though some small areas had been nonetheless burning.

“The town has never witnessed such a massive calamity,” Hargeisa’s mayor Abdikarim Ahmed Moge advised reporters on the scene.

“This place was the economic center of Hargeisa and even though the firefighters did their best to contain the fire, the market is destroyed.”

He stated the blaze may have been introduced underneath management earlier than inflicting such intensive injury however that the firefighters’ efforts had been hampered by entry issues.

The huge market is a crowded warren of retailers and makeshift stalls, with no correct streets, solely slim pathways.

Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi stated throughout a go to to Waheen that about 28 folks, 9 of them girls, had been injured, however that up to now no lack of life had been reported.

He stated the federal government could be releasing a million {dollars} to assist with the emergency response to the catastrophe.

Hargeisa Chamber of Commerce chairman Jamal Aideed stated the lack of the market was immense because it accounted for 40 to 50 p.c of the town’s financial system.

“I have lost everything tonight, this fire was the biggest I have ever seen in my life,” stated market dealer Bashi Ali.

“I had several businesses in the market and all of them burned to ashes. All we can learn from this disaster is to plan the market well,” he added.

