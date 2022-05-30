Huge model railway opens to public in Florence

A brand new mannequin railway museum opened in Florence on 29 May and known as HZero.

The mannequin railway covers 280 sq. metres and is housed in a former cinema in Florence, a couple of steps from the Santa Maria Novella station.

This extremely detailed set up was designed and constructed by the Marquis Giuseppe Paternò Castello di San Giuliano.

It all began in 1972, when he went to a toy store to purchase a mannequin automotive, however got here away with one thing somewhat completely different.

The mannequin is regularly up to date.

The miniaturised landscapes evoke the mountainous contours of the Dolomites, the structure impressed by Berlin and the seascapes impressed by a Tuscan island.

The Italian studio Karmachina has designed an interaction of sunshine, music and projections to simulate the change of seasons and the passage from day to nighttime.