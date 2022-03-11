Huge new boost to fight mozzie virus

Australia has secured a serious weapon within the battle towards a lethal mosquito virus that’s new to the mainland.

Australia will buy a further 130,000 doses of vaccines for Japanese encephalitis, as a part of a $70m bid to fight the mosquito-borne virus.

Two individuals have died from the mosquito-borne virus in current weeks, and a variety of piggeries have been impacted prompting the federal government to ramp up its vaccine provides.

Deputy chief medical officer Sonya Bennett stated it was necessary to notice that “JEV” was not a brand new virus, nevertheless it was new to mainland Australia.

“We hadn’t anticipated seeing it emerge as quickly as it has across piggeries in four states, and the number of human cases we are now also seeing,” Dr Bennett stated on Friday.

The vaccines will likely be administered to individuals at at-risk areas.

It comes as Health Minister Greg Hunt introduced a $2.1 billion bundle to organize Australia for a mixed influenza and Covid-19 season this winter.

National cupboard will meet on Friday afternoon and can tackle the anticipated surge in Covid-19 circumstances over the approaching months, coinciding with the primary main influenza season since 2019.

The multibillion-dollar bundle will embrace the extension of the concessional fast antigen check; in addition to a lift to non-public protecting gear in residential care and incapacity settings.

“(We are) preparing for the worst contingencies and as ever, seek to beat those outcomes,” Mr Hunt stated.

“In terms of all of the predictions of worst-case scenarios with regards to impact on hospitals for omicron, we were able, as a nation, to in fact be the best of the scenarios over the course of summer.

“Not without challenge and difficulty and hardship, but nevertheless with the strong support of all of those involved in the systems.”

Mr Hunt stated it was “more likely than not” that some age cohorts, most probably over 65s, could be really helpful to get a fourth shot this 12 months, and it may change into an annual shot.