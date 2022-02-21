Huge opal gemstone sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction

A gemstone, billed as one of many largest gem-quality opals in existence, was bought for $143,750 at public sale in Alaska on Sunday.

The opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs greater than 11,800 carats, in response to the public sale home Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals. It additionally has a protracted historical past.

Most lately, it was saved in a linen closet in a house in Big Lake, north of Anchorage, by Fred von Brandt, who mines for gold in Alaska and whose household has deep roots within the gem and rock enterprise.

The opal is bigger than a brick and is damaged into two items, which von Brandt mentioned was a follow used a long time in the past to show gem high quality.

Von Brandt mentioned the stone has been in his household because the late Nineteen Fifties, when his grandfather purchased it from an Australian opal supplier named John Altmann.

Von Brandt mentioned the opal for many years was within the care of his father, Guy von Brandt, who determined it had been “locked up long enough, that it’s time to put it back out in the world and see what interest it can generate.”

“He entrusted me to figure out which direction we wanted to go to part with the stone,” von Brandt informed The Associated Press.

The household, with roots in California, exhibited the stone at gem reveals for years, till the early Eighties, he mentioned. His father then branched out into furnishings and displayed it at his store. Guy von Brandt finally moved to Oregon and saved the stone “kind of tucked away” for a few years, von Brandt mentioned.

Von Brandt mentioned he introduced it with him to Alaska over a 12 months in the past as he weighed the perfect strategy to a attainable sale. He mentioned he went with Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals as a result of he thought it could get extra consideration from the newer firm than a bigger public sale home. The sale is ready for Sunday.

Nick Cline, a companion and appraisal specialist with Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals, mentioned the household has documentation surrounding the provenance of the opal. As a part of his analysis, he contacted Fiona Altmann, granddaughter of John Altmann and common supervisor of Altmann + Cherny in Sydney, Australia.

Altmann mentioned her grandfather, in his enterprise dealings, made common journeys to Europe and the US.

Altmann mentioned when Cline emailed her, she was skeptical; the identify of the stone, specifically, threw her. But she mentioned she began digging and found “something with my grandfather’s handwriting with the picture of the opal with the word ‘Americus Australis.’”

“I with 100 percent certainty know that their provenance information is 100 percent accurate” as a result of it traces up with data she has, she mentioned.

The public sale home mentioned the stone was found in the identical area in Australia because the opal often called the “Olympic Australis,” which weighs 17,000 carats and is on everlasting show in Altmann’s store. The Olympic had been among the many stones that John Altmann and companion Rudi Cherny acquired in 1956, in response to Altmann’s firm.

The public sale firm sought a minimal bid of $125,000 throughout Sunday’s public sale. Cline mentioned it was a “calculated risk,” with the corporate going with what it sees as a conservative strategy in hopes of garnering essentially the most consideration.

“We were honored to conduct the auction of this unique, one-of-a-kind specimen,” Cline mentioned after the public sale.

The sale features a smaller piece of the opal that von Brandt mentioned his father reduce off to be worn or displayed.

