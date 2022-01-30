Huge rapid antigen test lie exposed

There are issues {that a} sure group of individuals being supplied with RATs from the federal government don’t intend to make use of them the way in which they’re purported to.

A 3rd of Victorian and NSW mother and father plan on ignoring public well being recommendation after they ship their youngsters again to high school subsequent week.

Schools from the 2 largest states are set to renew for the brand new yr — with most Victorian college students beginning subsequent Monday and NSW on Tuesday.

But rampant Omicron circumstances means quite a lot of measures have been applied to assist scale back the unfold of an infection within the classroom, together with masks mandates for all academics and most college students, finishing up classes in shaded outside areas and upgrading air flow programs for higher air movement.

The primary one which has triggered controversy is the requirement that kids should often use a fast antigen check (RAT) and return a unfavourable outcome earlier than they’re allowed to set foot by the college gates.

New statistics reveal {that a} whopping 30 per cent of Victorian and NSW mother and father don’t plan on following authorities again to high school Covid testing tips.

The survey, carried out by insights consultancy agency Nature primarily based on a pattern of 1000 mums and dads, discovered some alarming outcomes about what these mother and father supposed to do with their RATs as a substitute of testing their youngsters.

Four million RATs had been delivered to Victorian colleges on Friday and an additional 2 million may have arrived by the point college time begins.

Likewise, 6 million fast antigen checks have been delivered to round 3000 NSW colleges.

Victoria requires mother and father to check their youngsters each two days whereas in NSW they have to use the RATs twice per week.

Both are voluntary and there’s no oversight.

As a outcome, 15 per cent of fogeys will solely check their kids in the event that they present signs of Covid-19.

An extra 13 per cent plan to make use of their RATS as soon as per week or much less.

And 2 per cent gained’t check their youngsters it doesn’t matter what.

The analysis additionally revealed that 39 per cent of fogeys stated they would like to avoid wasting any RATs supplied by the federal government for an additional event, quite than testing on their youngsters twice per week.

Only 58 per cent of fogeys suppose that the return to high school plan is an efficient coverage.

Nature’s Managing Partner, Chris Crook, warned: “If a third of people are not going to follow the policy correctly, it raises the question of whether it’s worth doing it at all.

“By not having tests done at schools or having parents show proof of testing, it opens the door to all manner of stockpiling and selling of a commodity which right now is pretty hot.”

Retailers have been criticised over the previous month for hoarding RATs and marking up the costs to make a tidy revenue on the expense of consumers.

Australia’s client watchdog, the ACCC, has slammed “outrageous” fast antigen check rip offs with retailers charging as much as $70 for a single check regardless of the wholesale price of a RAT starting from $3.95 to $11.45 per check.

In one case, a client who purchased the checks on-line tried to flog them on social media for $500 for 2 checks.

The ACCC has obtained over 1,800 stories from customers about fast antigen checks since Christmas and stated it was now averaging near 150 stories a day.