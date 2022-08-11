Huge Row In Kerala Over Ex MLA’s “Rape Survivor Now Getting Films” Remark

PC George was arrested not too long ago in a sexual assault case and over hate speeches. (File)

Kottayam, Kerala:

Senior politician PC George as we speak courted yet one more controversy by making ‘distasteful’ remarks in opposition to the actor, who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a gang in 2017, saying it was she who has benefitted by getting extra alternatives in films, after the incident.

Answering a query throughout a press meet, PC George, identified for making controversial remarks in sensational circumstances, even mocked the usage of “survivor” whereas referring to the case.

“The survivor is getting several films now…I don’t think she suffered any loss after the issue. The loss which she had suffered in life as a woman might be huge, if the said incident was true. But, my belief is that she got benefits in other areas,” the previous MLA alleged.

The senior politician additionally slammed reporters who questioned his unsavoury remarks through the press convention on the press membership.

The former MLA had earlier made alleged distasteful statements in opposition to the survivor and overtly prolonged assist to actor Dileep, the eighth accused within the case.

He was arrested not too long ago in a sexual assault case and over hate speeches in opposition to the Muslim neighborhood.

PC George, who had represented Poonjar within the meeting for over three many years, suffered an enormous setback within the Assembly polls held final 12 months as he had misplaced his bastion to the LDF candidate by an enormous margin.

According to police, the actor, who has labored in Tamil and Telugu movies in addition to Malayalam, was kidnapped and allegedly molested inside her automotive for 2 hours by the accused, who had pressured their approach into the automobile on the evening of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy space.

The total act was filmed by the accused to blackmail the actress. There are 10 accused within the case and initially, police arrested seven folks. Dileep was arrested subsequently and let off on bail later.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)