Huge Stonehenge secret unveiled?

A researcher believes he has found the reply to probably the most perplexing questions concerning the historical website of Stonehenge: What was its function?

According to a research revealed yesterday within the Cambridge Journal of Antiquity, the 4500-year-old Stonehenge was used as a photo voltaic calendar, monitoring the annual actions of the solar.

Author of the research Timothy Darvill, who’s a professor of archaeology at Bournemouth University within the UK, introduced new info and evaluation of the location’s historical past, saying the biggest stones on the stone circle in southwest England embodied a perpetual calendar.

He mentioned it’s primarily based on a tropical photo voltaic calendar with 365.25 days annually – extremely near the 365.2425 days in trendy photo voltaic calendars.

“The clear solstitial alignment of Stonehenge has prompted people to suggest that the site included some kind of calendar since the antiquarian William Stukeley,” Prof Darvill mentioned.

“Now, discoveries brought the issue into sharper focus and indicate the site was a calendar based on a tropical solar year of 365.25 days.”

While the thought of Stonehenge serving as a form of prehistoric time-reckoning system has been suspected for a very long time, no person has been in a position to adequately clarify precisely the way it might have labored, till now.

Prof Darvill mentioned new developments in understanding the phasing of the location has highlighted the location of its sarsen stones. That’s the technical title for the standing stones, which have been put there round 2500BC.

Ultimately, the significance of the format is highlighted through the winter and summer season solstices, which sees the solar framed by the identical stones every time.

Professor Darvill mentioned: “The proposed calendar works in a very straightforward way. Each of the 30 stones in the Sarsen Circle represents a day within a month, itself divided into three weeks each of 10 days.”

So 12 months of 30 days makes 360 days, the final 5 days to finish a photo voltaic yr have been marked within the center, by the 5 buildings of the Trilithon Horseshoe.

An additional day might be added each 4 years because of the 4 station stones on the surface of the construction, and there was additionally an intercalary month of 5 days.

“The intercalary month, probably dedicated to the deities of the site, is represented by the five trilithons in the centre of the site,” Prof Darvill mentioned. “The four station stones outside the Sarsen Circle provide markers to notch-up until a leap day.”

Such a calendar, with 10-day weeks and further months, could appear uncommon immediately. However, calendars like this have been adopted by many cultures throughout this era together with within the japanese Mediterranean and Egypt.

Prof Darvill has explored the location of the stones in nice element, together with acquiring measurements of the space between them in addition to the objects’ heights.

Ultimately, Prof Darvill mentioned the identification of a photo voltaic calendar at Stonehenge ought to remodel how we see the location.

“Finding a solar calendar represented in the architecture of Stonehenge opens up a whole new way of seeing the monument as a place for the living,” he mentioned.

“A place where the timing of ceremonies and festivals was connected to the very fabric of the universe and celestial movements in the heavens.”

He hopes future analysis might discover the chance that the calendar tracked by Stonehenge might stem from the affect of different cultures.

It comes as a new exhibit opens in London exploring the mysteries of the location. Archaeologist Neil Wilkin says he hopes it would assist shed new mild on Stonehenge and its connections to different elements of the Britain and Europe.