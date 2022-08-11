Huge stuffed bear ‘helps’ police catch a thief in US. Here’s how

Police officers come throughout totally different sorts of conditions whereas on obligation. Amid them are additionally these incidents that grow to be hilarious. One such story is posted on Facebook by Greater Manchester Police. They additionally posted two footage of an enormous teddy bear together with the story.

“Our neighbourhood task force and divisional tasking team in #Rochdale could barely believe what they stumbled across in search for a wanted man last month… We certainly had a more than bearable time last week being able to bring to justice one of the town’s thieves!” they wrote. In the subsequent few strains, they described extra concerning the incident.

“A wanted car thief who tried using a teddy bear to hide from our neighbourhood cops out looking for him last month has been put behind bars for nine months. Joshua Dobson (18), from the #Spotland area of the town, was sought by us after stealing a car in May and not paying for fuel that same day. When we went to arrest him, our officers noticed a large bear breathing in the address before finding Dobson hidden inside! He’s now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment. Hopefully he has a bearable time inside…,” they added.

Take a take a look at the put up:

Since being shared a day in the past, the put up has gathered greater than 2,700 reactions and counting. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback. “He had to do the ‘bear’ necessities in his situation!” joked a Facebook person. “He will get a lot of porridge for this,” shared one other. “I wanted pics of the giant bear being handcuffed,” wrote a 3rd.