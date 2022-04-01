Huge surf, 100km/h winds forecast for Sydney and NSW coast

NSW Police are urging Sydneysiders to remain out of the water till at the very least Sunday after a “hazardous” surf and wind warning for Greater Sydney was prolonged in a single day.

The Bureau of Meteorology believes wind gusts of round 100km/h will now be recorded in coastal places all the best way from Newcastle to the NSW South Coast throughout Friday and Saturday, prompting NSW Police to difficulty a warning of their very own.

Swimmers have been advised to keep away from the water and strolling close to surf-exposed areas whereas folks fishing have been suggested to keep away from rock platforms uncovered to the ocean.

“Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage,” the NSW Police Force Marine Area Command suggested in a press release.