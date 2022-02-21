Huge twist in ’meth extortion’ saga

There are recent questions on Grill’d co-founder Geoff Bainbridge’s claims a video of him smoking ice was a part of an extortion try.

Confronting video of Geoff Bainbridge smoking from a glass pipe could have been filmed in his lavish Melbourne dwelling, not as a part of a 2015 extortion racket as he claimed.

The co-founder of burger chain Grill’d earlier stated the clip was recorded in Southeast Asia after a wild evening with strangers seven years in the past, who later tried to extort him.

Now, property information uncovered by The Australian present the video was truly filmed in a home bought by Mr Bainbridge in 2020.

The dwelling, in Melbourne’s ritzy Middle Park, was reportedly offered to Mr Bainbridge for $3.465m in July of that yr.

In movies seen by The Australian, distinctive options within the clip’s background match an actual property itemizing of the home reportedly now in his identify.

One clip reveals Mr Bainbridge lighting a glass pipe earlier than saying: “Let’s get f***king high together baby. I’d smoke meth and just blow it all over your c***, babe.”

He then adopted it up by telling the digital camera he’s “so high, I’m so f**king horny.”

In response to the allegations Mr Bainbridge’s attorneys advised the publication he had “no comment/no response.”

The entrepreneur, who give up as Lark Distillery managing director after the video was launched, earlier advised The Age the movies have been taken throughout an abroad journey in 2015.

He stated he woke to discover a pair of unknown males displaying him the footage after the very fact.

Mr Bainbridge additionally claimed he made a sequence of 14 funds to 2 extortionists which totalled practically $9000.

“The reality for me is there is footage of me consuming class-A drugs in a foreign country. That has serious ramifications,” he stated.

In a press release after resigning from Lark, Mr Bainbridge stated the incident passed off after his appointment on the firm.

“Following the incident, due to this captured content I have been the subject of a sophisticated, continuing and recently escalated extortion.

“After paying my extortionists, I sought advice from a London-based threat assessment agency and ceased responding to the extortionists’ threats. This resulted in video imagery being released to several media outlets.”

He stated he give up to cut back reputational injury to Lark and himself.

“Although I consider myself a victim of a crime, I accept that I am also responsible for the circumstances I find myself in.”