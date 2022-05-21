Hull, Hoare sparkle at UK Diamond meet

Jess Hull and Ollie Hoare have produced promising shows within the season’s second Diamond League meet, in Birmingham, England.

The two 1500m runners have been the choose of Australian performances in windy circumstances on the Alexander Stadium, which can host the athletics occasions at this yr’s Commonwealth Games.

In the ladies’s race Hull impressed however lacked the ending pace to overhaul Laura Muir, Scotland’s Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, who pulled clear with 100m to go. Hull completed in 4 minutes, 03.42 secs, 0.61 secs behind Muir.

“Each race brings a little more confidence and there has been big progress towards where I need to be as a championship contender later this season. It’s really fun to ride the momentum of one solid race into the next one,” mentioned Hull.

She added: “Racing Laura in front of a British crowd was the perfect insight into the atmosphere we will have at the Commonwealth Games. The crowd were so loud.”

Hoare was to the forefront all through the lads’s 1500m but additionally lacked the kick to overhaul eventual winner, Kenya’s Abel Kipsang. He nonetheless ran a season’s greatest 3.36.54.

Compatriot Matt Ramsden led on the bell earlier than ending eleventh whereas Stewart McSweyn, who remains to be recuperating from COVID-19, got here 14th.

In the lads’s 800m Peter Bol got here ninth, which was disappointing having come second within the Diamond League’s opening occasion in Doha final week. Canada’s Marco Arop gained the occasion.

Rose Davies got here tenth and Izzi Batt-Doyle twelfth within the ladies’s 5000m, which was gained by Ethiopia’s Dawit Seyaum.

Off the observe Matt Denny completed fifth within the discus with a throw of 64.15m. Slovenia’s Kristjan Ceh gained with 71.27, the occasion’s longest throw this yr.

Georgia Griffith withdrew previous to the ladies’s 1500 with sickness.