Human gives a bath to pet owl. Video is oddly satisfying to watch

Ever seen an owl take a shower? That is precisely what this video posted on Reddit reveals. It captures a human giving a shower to their pet owl. The video isn’t just candy and should win you over however it is usually oddly satisfying to look at. There is a excessive risk that you’ll find yourself watching this video greater than as soon as.

The video opens to indicate the little pet owl sitting on the palm of a human’s hand. Though the individual giving the bathtub to the fowl isn’t seen utterly, it will get abundantly clear how gently and punctiliously they’re dealing with and pampering the owl. The video, in direction of the top, additionally reveals the fowl standing on a sink full of water.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 5 hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has additionally collected greater than 3,900 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. People additionally took to the put up’s feedback part to share numerous sorts of replies. Many couldn’t cease speaking concerning the cuteness of the creature showcased within the video.

“Blink blink. Half-blink,” wrote a Redditor making an attempt to explain the owl’s response in the course of the tub. “I can see the love and trust on his face,” posted one other. “Soooo sweet, such a good owl!” commented a 3rd. “She is so cute,” expressed a fourth. “The owl is very cute!” shared a fifth.

