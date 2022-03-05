Human gives a bath to rescued kitten, video is absolutely adorable to watch

“So cute,” might be what you may be inclined to say repeatedly after seeing this video of a cat named Sorbet. Shared on Instagram, it is a video that may depart you grinning extensive. Also, the video might depart you a little bit emotional as Sorbet is a rescued cat ready for his eternally house.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page Heidi Wrangles Cats. It is a Brooklyn-based group that focuses on welfare of cats and kittens. “Bath time for Sorbet, another one of our ice cream kittens. She’s currently being socialized and treated for a little kitten rash, and will be available for adoption very soon to a home with another young active cat or with one of her siblings!” they wrote whereas sharing the video.

Text inserts included within the video additionally clarify that earlier than being rescued, she and her siblings have been residing on avenue and sleeping in automotive engines to maintain heat. Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted a couple of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 14,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied sorts of appreciative feedback.

“God they have no idea how good they have it with you… at least in that moment. I think when they settle in and realize they don’t have to be scared or hungry or cold, they do realize how lucky they are,” expressed a consumer of Instagram. “The squeeze gets me every time,” posted one other. “I love these bath videos,” wrote a 3rd. “I always feel like they must feel a little bit better after the first bath,” shared a fourth. “So therapeutic! Thank you for sharing the video with all of us. Hope cute little Sorbet finds her forever home in no time. PS: The squeeze squeeze part is adorable,” commented a fifth.

What are your ideas on the candy video?