Human leaves groceries unattended for two minutes. Pet bunnies do this

Are you searching for a video that showcases cute pets? If your answer to that query is sure, then here’s a video that will make you very pleased. This is a clip that showcases what two naughty bunnies did when their human left just a few luggage unattended. There is a chance that the video is not going to solely make you snort but additionally make you say aww. Chances are, you’ll find yourself watching the clip over and over.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page known as PowerPuff Bunnies and Gaby. “I shouldn’t multitask,” reads the caption of the video which is posted with the hashtag #bunnythief. However that’s not all that the caption explains. It additionally provides, “‘Note: I took it away right after this. “Sugary fruits such as bananas and grapes should be used only sparingly, as occasional treats.’ -rabbits.org.”

The video opens to indicate just a few luggage stuffed with totally different objects stored in entrance of a door. A textual content additionally seems on the display screen that reads, “I was foolish and left the groceries by the door for two minutes.” The video then reveals two little furry thieves working away with totally different objects.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was posted just a few days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered almost two lakh likes and counting. The share has additionally prompted people to publish numerous feedback. Many additionally shared laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Naughty rabbits,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Grape thieves. Haha,” expressed one other. “Not even ten seconds my bunny over here is stealing strawberries,” commented a 3rd. “Snack attack,” joked a fourth.

“Seems like you left the groceries on the floor for 2 minutes to record and caption it that you left the groceries on the floor,” mentioned a fifth. To which, the unique poster replied and defined, “Yeap, groceries got delivered and I turned around to see them digging and I had to record.”

What are your ideas on the video?