Human looks at cat and meows, feline’s reaction is hilarious to watch

Cat movies are sometimes completely humorous to look at. Those are the clips that nearly immediately elevate up individuals’s temper. Case in level, this video showcasing a hilarious interplay between a cat and its human.

“When your human finally understands you,” reads the caption posted together with the video shared on Reddit. The video reveals a lady sitting along with her pet cat on what seems to be a sofa. Within moments, she seems on the cat and meows. What the feline does subsequent has left individuals laughing out loud.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about six hours in the past. The publish, since being shared, has gathered greater than 34,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to share numerous feedback.

“I had a rescue cat that was totally quiet. Never meowed, and we thought it was weird. So we would meow at her, and eventually she became much more vocal. Big mistake. The cat never shut up after that,” shared a pet mother or father. “My girls come running when I meow for them and will then proceed to purr all over me and comfort me lol, then they generally just go to sleep next to me. They will in turn however, meow loudly from somewhere in the house when they want attention from me. I always make sure to find whichever one needs me since they never fail to do it for me!” posted one other. “Love the “mew mew” in the beginning. So humorous,” expressed one other Reddit person.

What are your ideas on the video? Did the publish depart you laughing out loud?