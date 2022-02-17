Human moves koala off narrow road to keep it safe. Watch heartwarming video

Koala bears are such cute furry little animals that are native to Australia. And this video exhibits how a human helped such the creature get to security. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you with a smile.

In a video shot in Adelaide, Australia, the marsupial is seen sitting on the highway wanting a bit dazed and confused. An individual, whereas driving on the highway, notices the animal. On noticing the koala bear, the particular person stops their automobile to assist the animal because it might have been harmful for the creature to take a seat in the course of the highway.

However, the koala appears unfazed and doesn’t transfer, so the particular person will get out of the automobile. At first, the particular person gently tugs the koala bear in order that it strikes off the highway. Seeing that the koala wasn’t shifting, the particular person gently picks it up and strikes it to the grassy space beside the highway. The particular person additionally waves the koala bear goodbye after getting it to security. The video ends with the koala wanting again on the particular person.

The video will certainly delight you and make you admire the stunning gesture of the particular person.

Watch the video beneath:

This video was shot in March 2021 in Adelaide, Australia. What do you consider this cute animal video?