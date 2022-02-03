Human opens window to let cat in, kitty does this instead of entering. Watch

The movies that present varied antics of cats are sometimes completely superb to observe and should go away you guffawing. There is now a modern inclusion to that checklist of cat-related movies. This video showcases a kitty’s response to its human opening a window to let it in.

Shared on Reddit, the video is captioned “I don’t understand…” The video opens to indicate a cat scratching the glass of a window urging its human to let it in. The human understands and so as to try this opens the window. However, as an alternative of coming into, the ca does one thing else.

We received’t give away every thing that the video reveals, so have a look to know what the pet does:

The video has been posted a couple of day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 16,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback.

“He just wants the option haha!” wrote a Reddit consumer. To which, the unique posted replied, “Well, he is greedy.”

“Seems like he was interested in the windows more than the house lol…,” shared one other. “Typical cat. Lol,” posted a 3rd. “Wants you to come out and play,” urged a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video? Did the clip make you snort out loud?