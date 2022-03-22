Human Rights Day | Refugees and Asylum seekers plea to stop xenophobic attacks | News24

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 21: Protestors on the Stand Together Against Xenophobia and Discrimination March from Keisergracht Street to Parliament on March 21, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. The march represents a continued effort to cease the xenophobic and discrimination towards overseas nationwide. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

On Monday because the nation celebrated Human Rights Day the Congolese Civil Society motion marched to Parliament to induce the federal government to behave towards xenophobic assaults.

The march comes simply after violent clashes between fellow seasonal farmworkers from Lesotho.

Congolese Civil Society of South Africa founder Isaiah Mombilo stated foreigners are attempting their greatest to make a dwelling.

Refugees and asylum seekers in Cape Town are on edge following the scourge of xenophobic violence over latest weeks.

On Monday, because the nation celebrated Human Rights Day, the Congolese Civil Society motion has urged the federal government to be extra receptive to foreigners coming into the nation.

Congolese Civil Society of South Africa founder Isaiah Mombilo organised a march to Parliament on Human Rights Day to boost consciousness of the plight of refugees.

“This march was in response to the concerns of African people, mostly locals who have raised their voices about xenophobia. We have said whatever has been done must be done properly and not [be] discriminatory,” he stated.

Mombilo added blended nationalities joined the march taking a stand towards xenophobia.

“South Africa is a country where everyone must be welcomed, and Africa cannot be divided. The problem is not foreigners taking jobs; the problem is government. Pushing foreigners away from jobs is wrong,” he stated.

Mombilo added a plan is required by the federal government in order that there isn’t any discrimination towards foreigners.

“Foreigners are doing their best to survive in this country,” he stated.

The march comes simply after violent clashes between fellow seasonal farmworkers from Lesotho. About 500 residents used burning tyres to dam the doorway to Nkqubela in Robertson and threw rocks at automobiles to forestall contractors from loading employees onto the automobiles. The division of labour has since introduced it should examine all farms in Robertson for the employment of allegedly unlawful overseas nationals.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 21: Protestors on the Stand Together Against Xenophobia and Discrimination March from Keisergracht Street to Parliament on March 21, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. The march represents a continued effort to cease the xenophobic and discrimination towards overseas nationwide. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Provincial Chief Inspector David Esau stated over the weekend: “We need the labour brokers to tell us where they’ve placed people and on which farms so that we can go to those farms and use the Immigration Act to see if the people are legally in the country.”

In different components of the nation, stress has remained excessive since Operation Dudula, which began in Soweto final yr and has since unfold to interior Johannesburg and Hillbrow.

The motion goals to root out unlawful, or undocumented overseas nationals, significantly these establishing retailers and interesting in legal acts.

Mombilo pressured that xenophobia shouldn’t be tolerated.

