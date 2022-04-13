Human Rights Issue Not Discussed With US, Says S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar mentioned the assembly was primarily centered on political-military affairs.

Washington:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mentioned on Wednesday that human rights concern was not a subject of dialogue throughout the India US 2+2 ministerial assembly this week, as he asserted that at any time when there’s a dialogue New Delhi won’t be reticent about talking out.

“On the human rights issue; no, we did not discuss human rights during this meeting. This meeting was primarily focused on political-military affairs,” Mr Jaishankar told reporters as he concluded his trip here, which was primarily to attend the India-US 2+2 ministerial along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

At a joint news conference on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the US is monitoring some recent “regarding developments” in India, together with an increase in human rights abuses by some authorities, police, and jail officers. The joint information convention after the two+2 dialogue was addressed by Mr Blinken, Mr Jaishankar, Mr Singh and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Responding to a query, Mr Jaishankar mentioned whereas the problem of human rights was not mentioned throughout the present assembly, it has come up up to now.

“It is a subject which has come up in the past. It came up when Secretary Blinken came to India. I think if you recall the press briefings after that I was very open about the fact that we had discussed it and said what I had to say,” he said.

“So let me put it to you this fashion so that there is readability about the place we stand on this matter,” he added.

“Look, persons are entitled to have views about us. But we’re additionally equally entitled to have views about their views and concerning the pursuits, and the lobbies and the vote banks which drive that. So, at any time when there’s a dialogue, I can let you know that we are going to not be reticent about talking out,” he said.

“I might let you know that we additionally take our views on different individuals’s human rights scenario, together with that of the United States. So, we take up a human rights points after they come up on this nation, particularly after they pertain to our neighborhood. And the truth is, we had a case yesterday…that is actually the place we stand on that,” he mentioned.

