Human shares how her life is like with a ‘clingy’ cat. Watch adorably funny clip

If you’re someone who usually watch videos of cats or canines on the Internet, then it’s possible you’ll remember that when it’s about pets invading the non-public area of their people, then the canines are extra infamous of doing that than the cats. However, here’s a video shared on-line that exhibits a kitty being ‘clingy’. There is an opportunity that the clip will depart you in splits.

The video, initially posted on TikTok profile dontstopmeowing, was not too long ago shared by an Instagram web page. “My life in a nutshell,” they wrote whereas posting the video. The clip opens to indicate a textual content insert that reads, “Life with a clingy cat.”

The video exhibits a cat mendacity on a lady’s shoulder. The clip then goes on to indicate her doing completely different sorts of chores with the kitty nonetheless laying on her, from brushing enamel to doing laundry.

Take a have a look at the video that will make you noticed aww and giggle too:

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 66,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous sorts of feedback.

“My cat is exactly opposite of this and now I’m jealous,” wrote an Instagram person. “I bought a front baby carrier to hold my clingy kitty. It’s nice to have two hands again,” shared one other pet mum or dad. “This is a dream,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?