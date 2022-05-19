Human shares the way their friend’s cat asks for treat. It’s funny and adorable

Whether you’re a cat parent or are somebody who actually enjoys watching videos of cute kitties, you most likely already know the way a lot cats love letting their people know what they need. This video is a fantastic inclusion to that checklist. It showcases a kitty asking for some treats and that too in a hilariously cute method. There is an opportunity that the video will make you giggle and likewise depart you cheerful.

The video is posted on Reddit with a easy caption. “This is how my friend’s cat asks for treats. It makes me so happy,” it reads. The video exhibits precisely how the cat finally ends up asking from a human sitting on a mattress.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 8,400 likes and the numbers are shortly growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback. A couple of additionally urged the human capturing the video to provide treats to the lovable cat.

“Please give the cat some treats,” wrote a Reddit consumer. “This is so cute,” posted one other. “This couldn’t get any more adorable,” commented a 3rd. “How do you even get your cat to do that?’ asked a fourth. To which, the person who shared the video replied, “When my friend went to the animal shelter to adopt a cat, she was just sitting in the cat room doing this! So obviously chose her haha.”

What are your ideas on the video?