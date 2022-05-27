Human shares video to show the ways he pampers his dog. Video is hilariously adorable

Pet parents like to pamper their pooches. There are additionally videos shared on-line that present how they do it. Just like this hilarious video posted on Instagram that exhibits a canine named Magnus and the methods during which his human pampers him. There is an opportunity that moreover making you say ‘aww’ the video will go away you chuckling too.

The video was posted on Instagram web page devoted to the canine. The video of him getting pampered was shared with a easy caption that reads, “Living his BEST life!”

The video opens to point out Magnus and his pet dad having fun with kibble and popcorn respectively, as a textual content within the video reads “Reasons Magnus would NOT survive in the wild”. As the video progresses, Magnus might be seen opening the fridge, to “hunt for food”. In the video, the pooch can also be seen enjoyable, with a face masks on with cumbers on his eyes. That isn’t all that the video exhibits, so take look:

Shared on Instagram some 21 hours in the past, the video has amassed one lakh views and 14,000 likes. The numbers solely appear to be rising. The clip has gathered many reactions within the remark part.

“All hail KING Magnus!!!” writes an Instagram person. Another shares “He’s the absolute cutest”. A 3rd believes “Last clip, best clip”.

What are your ideas on this video?