Human showers rescue cat with kisses, kitty’s expression will melt your heart. Watch viral video

A heartening video of a cat and its pet dad was just lately shared on-line. Since being posted, the clip has captured individuals’s consideration and left some emotional too. There is an opportunity that the video may have the identical impact on you.

The video was initially posted on TikTok. It captured individuals’s consideration after being re-shared on Reddit. The video is shared with the caption, “Rescue boy feeling love for the first time. ”

The video opens to point out a cat with its head stretched upwards and eyes closed. An individual is seen sitting near the kitty and showering it with tons of kisses. There is an opportunity that after seeing the video you received’t be capable to say ‘aww.’

The video has been posted about 22 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 74,000 upvotes and the numbers are rapidly growing. The video additionally prompted individuals to share numerous love-filled feedback.

“I just want to rescue ALL the cats. I watched this for like 10 minutes. He looks so happy,” posted a Reddit person. “Haha yes!! My grey furred boy turns to a puddle of love when I give him forehead smooches. That beautiful ginger boy of yours is going to be SOOO bonded to you!! He already is!!” expressed one other. “Pure bliss,” shared a 3rd. “I’m so glad the cat rescued this boy,” commented a fourth. “This post made me cry more than any other… thank you for rescuing that most precious baby,” wrote a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video? Did the clip go away you smiling too?