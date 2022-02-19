Human stops car beside cat, gets down to give kitty a hug. Watch

The movies that showcase interactions between cats and people are sometimes those that go away folks with a smile. Those are the clips that may nearly immediately uplift folks’s moods too. Case in level, this video of a cat hugging a human. There is an opportunity that the video won’t solely go away you saying aww however will even make you want to get a hug from such a cute furry creature.

Shared on Reddit, the video is captioned, “Hug and Welcome for Bro.” The clip opens to indicate a cat standing on the facet of the street. Within moments, a automobile stops beside the kitty and an individual exits the automobile. The video then captures the individual kneeling down in entrance of the cat to present it a hug. The video ends with the person strolling away whereas holding the cat.

Take a have a look at the fantastic video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed a number of upvotes. Till now, the video has amassed almost 19,000 upvotes and the numbers are shortly rising. The share has additionally gathered numerous sorts of feedback from folks. Many have been merely amazed to see the candy interplay between the cat and the human. Just a few pet mother and father additionally shared fantastic tales of their furry infants.

“My newlywed parents got a kitten who grew into an ENORMOUS cat. Every night when Dad walked home from work, Pokie would wait for him on the corner to escort him home,” wrote a Reddit consumer. “Awwww. Amazing,” posted one other. “My husband has a cat his friends refer to as his dog. The cat follows him around the yard, meets his truck in the evenings, snuggles him at night and loves to lick his feet,” commented a 3rd. “It ends too soon,” expressed a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?