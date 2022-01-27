Human takes care of lost cat for a while, decides to adopt one soon after. Watch

Many persons are animal lovers and have desires for years that they will develop into pet mother and father someday. But the one that lately shared a cat video on Reddit had no such thought about themselves or if they’d ever wish to undertake a pet cat. All of this was till someday, a cat randomly confirmed up at their door after getting misplaced.

The cat could be seen within the video snuggling with this human and they are often seen having fun with this second of lovely bonding as nicely. The caption of the video explains that the cat confirmed up on the human’s door and easily refused to depart because it was evidently an indoor cat.

“This cat showed up at my door a few days ago and wouldn’t leave. I guess she was lost. I found her owner and will give her back today. I was never really a cat person but this one changed my mind, I think I’ll be adopting a cat soon!” reads the caption that accompanies this lovable video.

Watch it right here:

It was posted on the subReddit r/cats round 21 hours in the past. It has to this point garnered greater than 11,000 upvotes. The video has additionally acquired a number of feedback from cat lovers.

“Well done for finding the owner and not just keeping it! They will be so grateful,” commented a Redditor. “This cat is like a missionary for the Cat Lovers Club… showed up at your house like ‘Hello sir, do you have a minute to talk about cats?’, converted you into a cat person and left. Mission accomplished,” joked one other. “That’s a great cat right there,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this video?