Human trafficking recruitment: Here are some of the ‘hotspots’ in Gauteng | News24

The #TheTraffickYouNeedToKnow marketing campaign has highlighted Springs, Benoni, Fordsburg, Krugersdorp, Sunnyside, Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark as human trafficking hotspots.

Several areas throughout Gauteng have been recognized in a latest report as hotspots for the recruitment of human trafficking victims.

According to the #TheTraffickYouNeedToKnow marketing campaign organised by a gaggle of NGOs – A21, the National Freedom Network, and Think Creative Africa – main recruitment areas in Gauteng have been Springs, Benoni, Fordsburg, Krugersdorp, Sunnyside, Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark.

The areas the place the victims had been held included Springs, Hillbrow, Randburg, Pretoria, Moreleta Park and Heidelberg.

The marketing campaign mentioned that human trafficking was the fastest-growing prison business on the earth, producing greater than R258 trillion per 12 months.

They mentioned an estimated 2.8 out of each 1 000 folks in Africa have been residing in modern-day slavery.

Of the trafficked victims recorded in Africa, 64% have been youngsters.

“The different types of human trafficking include trafficking for forced criminal activities, trafficking for sexual exploitation, trafficking for forced labour, and trafficking for the removal of organs.

The report said:

Human trafficking also affects men, with several recent rescue efforts of large numbers of potential victims from houses in Gauteng where they were being held.

Nkgabiseng Motau, Think Creative Africa’s co-founder and chief creative officer, said while Freedom Day marked the liberation of South Africa, it “reinforces the freedoms we take pleasure in as we speak, reminiscent of freedom of motion, speech, and decisions, of which human trafficking violates”.

Katie Modrau, A21 SA manager, said human trafficking was at an all-time high and often went unnoticed.

“We want to convey consciousness to this crime, the numerous aspects it presents itself in and the way civil society can play its position.

“The more we know about this issue, the more we can protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities. No one person can do everything but every one of us can do something,” she mentioned.

The #TheTraffickYouNeedToKnow marketing campaign goals to convey consciousness to trafficking hotspots all through SA.

Freedom Network CEO Diane Wilkinson mentioned: “To effectively combat human trafficking, we need strategic networking, collaboration and partnership. We also need awareness, we need civil society to work with government entities, and more discussions need to take place on public platforms.”

Report any human trafficking suspicions to 0800 222 777 or go to 0800222777.org.za or go to www.a21.org or www.nfn.org.za for extra info.

